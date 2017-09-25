The parable of the lamp

Gospel Reading: Lk 8:16-18

Jesus said to the crowd: “No one who lights a lamp conceals it with a vessel or sets it under a bed; rather, he places it on a lampstand so that those who enter may see the light. For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light. Take care, then, how you hear. To anyone who has, more will be given, and from the one who has not, even what he seems to have will be taken away.”



REFLECTION Those who enter may see the light

The “parable” of the Lamp is based on Mark (4:21) and tells the obvious: no one lights a lamp and places it under a bushel basket or under a bed; the lamp is placed on a lampstand. Luke adds the purpose: to give light to those who enter the house. In relation to the preceding parable of the Sower (Lk 8:4-15), where Jesus says that the seed is the word of God, the lamp or light is associated with God’s word, recalling the words of the Psalmist: “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light for my path” (Ps 119:105).

The disciples should prepare themselves as a rich soil for the word of God. But they cannot stop at just receiving the word; it is not a matter of digging a hole and burying the word. They have to make it grow and bear fruit. The disciples are bound to share the light of the word to others. The more they are engaged in proclaiming and putting the word in practice, the more they will be given – in terms of both responsibilities and graces from God.

“I know your works; I know that you are neither cold nor hot. …

So, because you are lukewarm, neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth” (Rv 3:15-16).

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

