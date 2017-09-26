20 women vie for Mrs. International PH

TWENTY successful women are set to compete in the Mrs. International Philippines 2017 beauty pageant on Saturday, Sept. 30.



This is the first time that the Mrs. International Philippines contest will be staged after a national search was held, according to Maan Cueto Aris, president of Glamore Productions Company, organizer of the national beauty contest.

Aris said that the winner of the inaugural competition will represent the country in the Mrs. International beauty contest in Singapore in November. This year’s theme is “A Woman for Women,” a resilient statement for women empowerment in all aspects.

Last year, Kristine Diane C. Nagasaka, a Filipina businesswoman based in Japan, represented the Philippines in the competition. She won first runner-up and was given the title Mrs. Asia Pacific. Nagasaka also received special awards such as Best in Interview and Mrs. International Queen Beauty.

After she won the pageant, Nagasaka got involved in charity works and became one of the voices of the Philippines for international forum, built connections and gathered support for her outreach programs.

The Mrs. International pageant is held in Singapore every year since 2006. It is owned and managed by TKS n SONS Pte.Ltd., headed by Beverly Tan. It serves as a platform for married women so that they would be able to share their skills, talents, and personal advocacy.

Last year’s Mrs. International contest was participated in by more than 60 delegates during a competition held at the Orchid Country Club Singapore.

