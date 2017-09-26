7 Vietnamese fishers held in Pangasinan

By: Francis T. Wakefield

Seven Vietnamese said to be conducting illegal fishing activities off the coast of Bolinao, Pangasinan were arrested by members of the Philippine Navy early Saturday morning.



Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, the spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Northern Luzon Command, said the seven unidentified Vietnamese poachers were nabbed on board their fishing vessel some 23 nautical miles away from the Bolinao Point at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

He said based on sketchy reports, members of the Philippine Naval Forces Luzon enforced the arrest on the Vietnamese who illegally entered the country’s territorial waters in order to fish.

“Pito lahat iyung crew ng Vietnamese fishing vessel and may investigation sa ngayon,” Nato said.

Nato said the Pangasinan Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Brranch, Regional and Provincial Crime Laboratory Office, Pangasinan Provincial Police Office, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Maritime Group, Regional Intelligence Division-Police Regional Office 1, Philippine Coast Guard, Sual Police Station, Bolinao Police Station, and Philippine Navy are investigating the incident.

When asked to verify reports that two Vietnamese were reportedly killed as a result of an alleged encounter, Nato said they have not received that kind of report.

