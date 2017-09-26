Davao city hall workers vow to lose 12,010 lbs.

By: Yas Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has pledged that city hall employees will lose a total of 12,010 pounds by December, 10 pounds of which coming from her own weight loss, for a national weight loss initiative.

Mayor Duterte made the announcement during Monday’s flag ceremony at City Hall.



“We have always considered every time we work out as our “first day” of working out,” the Mayor said.

Duterte lauded the initiative and said that the local government will encourage its employees to lose weight by December.

The city council and the employees at the Sangguniang Panlungsod will release its counterpart pledge by Tuesday.

The initiative is called the Fit Fil weight loss program, and was coursed to the city government through City Sports Coordinator Mikey Aportadera.

The challenge requires interested parties to pledge a certain amount of pounds in terms of lost weight, with LGUs encouraged to join.

Interested parties login to FitFil.ph and follow several steps.

These include an official weigh-in, as well as a public pledge of losing weight.

Participants also create video pledges shared on social media with hashtags #FitFil, #FitFilChallengeAccepted, and #PledgeToDonate. Participants are also required to engage in forms of physical fitness activities ranging from one month to six months.

