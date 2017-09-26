Gunman kills boy, 13

By: Jean Fernando

A 13-year-old boy was shot dead by a lone gunman who allegedly mistook him for a drug dependent in front of the victim’s house in Pasay City, Sunday afternoon, police said yesterday.

The victim, Jayorss Brondial, of Tramo, Inocencio streets, Pasay, sustained several gunshot wounds in the head and body and was already dead when brought to Pasay City General Hospital.



Based on the report submitted by Supt. Dionisio Bartolome to Southern Police District (SPD) Director Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario, the victim was mistaken for a certain “Gayi”, a drug dependent and allegedly the real target of the gunman.

Police report showed that the victim had just come out of their house around 2:55 p.m. and sat on a bench when a lone suspect on board a red motorcycle and wearing black helmet and jacket arrived.

The mother of the victim, Rosanna, said that prior to the incident, she was about to follow her son outside their home when she saw the suspect with drawn gun arrive and point to the house of their neighbor.

Rosanna added that when she heard four gunshots, she immediately run inside their house. She was later shocked upon seeing her son lying on the pavement.

Rosanna further said that the suspect immediately sped off after the shooting..

The mother said she heard her son saying “kuya wala naman akong kasalanan” before he was shot dead.

