HPG chief, son killed near cockpit

By FRANCO REGALA

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – A Central Luzon-Highway Patrol Group (HPG) chief and his son were gunned down by unidentified armed men on Sunday afternoon near a cockpit in Mariveles, Bataan.

Supt. Crizalde Conde, Mariveles chief of police said Monday, Supt. Napoleon Cauyan, 58, and his 21 year-old son, Napoleon Christopher “Napnap,” Cauyan II, succumbed to several bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.



“Nagtamo po si Supt. Cauyan ng six gunshot wounds sa katawan at isa sa ulo. ‘Yung anak naman ay may tatlong tama sa ulo at lima sa katawan,’’ he said.

Conde said more or less three men attacked the Cauyans.

“Papasok pa lang sila sa sabungan noon kasi may dalang manok pansabong. Binaril si Supt. Cauyan sa labas ng sasakyan pero ‘yung anak nasa loob pa ng sasakyan parang papalabas pa lang.’’

Recovered at the crime scene were 17 spent slugs from an M16 rifle and six slugs from a Caliber .45 pistol.

The victim’s gun, a .45 caliber pistol, was recovered at the crime scene.

The provincial director said a manhunt has been launched against the suspects who reportedly used a black Montero sport vehicle as getaway.

During a brief conversation with the victim’s common-law-wife, Rachel Yanga, Conde said the latter mentioned her partner appealing a dismissal case.

“Hindi tayo sure if retired or dismissed sya, pero sa huling interview namin sa asawa nya, naka-appeal daw ‘yung dismissal case niya,’’ explained Conde.

Meanwhile, Central Luzon police director Chief Supt. Amador V. Corpus expressed sadness over the incident, admitting he knew the victim personally.

