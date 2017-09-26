Meralco subdues Davao Aguilas

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
Meralco-Manila tightened its grip on the top spot in the Philippines Football League by beating former players Phil and James Younghusband and the Davao Aguilas, over the weekend at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Tahj Minniecon and Jake Morallo scored in the second half to put the Sparks at 44 points after 20 matches at the expense of the Younghusband brothers, who faced their former team for the first time since their stunning transfer to the Aguilas in late-July.
The first win eluded the new-look Aguilas anew, staying at seven points in 17 matches.
Over at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City, Stephan Schrock scored a screamer in the 79th minute as Ceres-Negros beat archrival Global-Cebu, 1-0, to continue its steady rise in the standings.
Though it remained in fourth place in the eight-team table, Ceres improved to 32 points to move two back of third-running Global in the standings.
Kaya-Makati stayed six points off Meralco for the lead after cruising past Stallion-Laguna, 4-0, at the University of Makati Field.
Jordan Mintah delivered a brace, Miguel Tanton produced a goal and an assist while Eric Giganto added another for Kaya, which improved to 38 points after 22 games.
Ilocos United stunned JPV-Marikina, 2-1, at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna for its first win of the season.