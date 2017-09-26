NCAA 93: Pirates vs Generals

(The Arena, San Juan City)

12 noon – SSCR vs Letran (Jrs)

2 p.m. – SSCR vs Letran (Srs)

4 p.m. – Lyceum vs EAC (Srs)

6 p.m. – Lyceum vs EAC (Jrs)

Lyceum is not settling for anything less.

Already assured of a Final Four berth and a twice-to-beat semifinal incentive, the Pirates now seek to maintain their No. 1 seeding today when they square off against the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals in the 93rd NCAA men’s basketball tournament.



The match is set at 4 p.m. at The Arena in San Juan City with Lyceum also shooting for an impressive 14th consecutive victory heading into the crucial stage of the eliminations.

Though an elims sweep looms over the Pirates, Lyceum coach Topex Robinson kept reminding his stalwarts to continue pushing and improving in every game.

“I always tell my players to take advantage of every opportunity being given to them, and they continue to do it.

It’s having players like them that makes my job easier,” said Robinson.

Robinson added he is more concerned on intensifying their dynamics inside the court than keeping their record spotless.

“We need to keep our energy alive in every game. It’s important that we focus more on our performance than on our record,” Robinson said.

CJ Perez is expected to provide that kind of drive for the Pirates, boasting of an average of 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, along with twins Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino.

Lyceum’s depth is also a force to reckon with, with burly Mike Nzeusseu, Jesper Ayaay, and Reymar Caduyac expected to do more damage.

For EAC, it is now the right chance to end Lyceum’s big run as the Generals shoot to strengthen its semifinal bid.

Every game is important for Coach Ariel Sison and his stalwarts as they tote a 6-7 record at sixth place.

Retribution is in the minds of the Generals as they aim to avenge their 97-93 defeat against the Pirates in their first meeting, but they also seek to regain their composure from an 84-79 loss to the Arellano Chiefs last Friday.

Sison casts his eyes on Sidney Onwubere to match Perez’s strength, as the former averages 15.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

The Generals also have Jerome Garcia and Francis Munsayac in their arsenal.

Also aiming to boost their semis bids are Letran (7-6) and San Sebastian (6-6), who clash at 2 p.m.

The Stags and the Knights are fourth and fifth places, respectively.

