UCBL: Scorpions trip Griffins

By JEROME LAGUNZAD

Games Thursday

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – Diliman vs Olivarez

2 p.m. – Lyceum-B. vs TIP

Colegio de San Lorenzo finally found its match in defending champion Centro Escolar University yesterday.

Veteran guard Orlan Wamar Jr. sizzled from beyond the arc as the Scorpions dealt the erstwhile streaking Griffins a stern reality check, 82-76, to seize the solo lead in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



The 5-foot-9 Wamar dished out 17 points, 10 of them coming in their decisive push in the second canto including a rare-four point play that enabled CEU to seize control.

Wamar’s explosion, coupled with Congolese center Rod Ebondo’s 26 points and 13 rebounds, powered the Scorpions to their fifth straight win while stopping the Griffins’ five-game winning run.

“That’s the Orlan Wamar of old that we’ve been waiting for,” said CEU coach Yong Garcia of his prized playmaker who came off the bench and knocked down four of his five three-point attempts plus timely buckets in the second half.

Benin native Souleman Chabi Yo held his ground against Ebondo with 21 points and 15 rebounds while Jon Gabriel and Rick Baldevia had at least 16 points each but the Griffins still struggled to deal with the Scorpions’ depth and experience.

Earlier, newcomer Lyceum-Batangas outlasted University of Batangas, 88-84, for its first victory.

Forward Bryan Buen waxed hot with a career-best of 31 points, eight of them coming in the fourth period including the go-ahead triple with less than three minutes to play, for the Pirates.

Leo Fernandez contributed 17 points while Rommel Saliente added 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds as Lyceum-Batangas finally barged into the winners’ column after four tries, tying idle Bulacan State University and Technological Institute of the Philippines in the process.

