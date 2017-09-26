Trike driver shot dead

By: Alexandria Dennise San Juan

A pedicab driver was shot dead by a man accompanied by a 15-year-old boy in Quezon City the other day. Operatives of Quezon City Police Station 2 (PS-2) identified the victim as Rodel Palana, 40, a resident of San Roque Street, Barangay Bagong Pag-asa.



Palana’s 15-year-old daughter told investigators she and her father were buying bread at a nearby bakery around 3:30 p.m. when a man identified as “Toto Mawan,” 38, along with a young accomplice, suddenly appeared from behind and shot her father repeatedly.

Palana died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body. A manhunt is ongoing.

