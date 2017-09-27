21 nabbed in Caloocan

By: Kate Louise Javier

At least 21 persons, including two minors, were rounded up by authorities from Police Community Precinct 2 in Caloocan City from Monday night to Tuesday morning as part of the intensified “Oplan Rody” (Rid the Streets of Drunkards and Youth).



Police Chief Inspector Joylene Bulan, newly assigned PCP 2 commander, said the two minors were held for violating the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Sixteen of the arrested were nabbed for drinking liquor in public, while three others were held for going out shirtless in the streets.

“Parents of the apprehended minors were given warnings and the adults were brought to their barangay for proper disposition”, Senior Police Officer 1 Arturo Macapugay, head of the Caloocan police Public Community Relations, said.

In an interview, Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo, Caloocan police chief, said their operations will continue indefinitely to prevent street crimes.

