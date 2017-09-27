Arum is unsure if Pacquiao will fight again

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum remains in the dark as to what Manny Pacquiao wants to do with his boxing career.

“Manny is not concentrating as a fighter,” Arum said yesterday from Las Vegas when asked about Top Rank’s plans for the Filipino senator.



Arum feels that “Manny’s doing so many important things as a senator” that boxing has taken a backseat from his list of priorities.

“I don’t know what his plans are,” said Arum, who turns 86 this December.

Reports that Pacquiao wants to face Australian conqueror Jeff Horn in Manila doesn’t sound financially viable.

“There is no money in the Philippines but there is in Australia,” he said.

