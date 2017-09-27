Bowlers settle for silver

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The Philippines will go home with just two gold medals after the quartet of Liza Marie del Rosario, Marian Lara Posadas, Krizziah Lyn Tabora and Maria Alexis Sy settled for a silver medal in the Teams of Four in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) Wednesday at the Ashgabat Olympic Complex here.



The four Filipino female bowlers came up short in their bid to take home the gold after falling to reigning world champion South Korea, 873-801, in the final round at the Bowling Hall.

Nevertheless, claiming the silver medal in the women’s Teams of Four in the final day of action here to go with the silver medal that Kenneth Chua won in the men’s singles was a marked improvement for the Philippines.

The silver medhal of the female bowlers came a day after the men’s Rapid Team Under-23 pair of Emmanuel Garcia and Paulo Beramina likewise settled for a silver in chess.

The national team has two gold medals, 14 silvers and 13 bronze medals, surpassing the 1-0-2 (gold-silver-bronze) the country had in 2013 AIMAG in Incheon, South Korea.

