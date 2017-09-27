Devon gatecrashes her way to lead role

4 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “Let him who would enjoy a good future waste none of his present.” – Roger Babson

•

GATECRASHER WINS IT: She gatecrashed an audition, then walked away with the plum role.



Actress Devon Seron says she wasn’t in the original list of actresses considered for the female lead role in Fil-Korean film “You With Me.”

“When I heard about the auditions, I volunteered and showed up at the site with my bio,” she proudly told a recent press conference.

Devon, who previously played only supporting roles in films and TV series the last seven years, eventually landed the part.

It is that of a rich young Filipina who struggles to be independent from her overprotective parents. In her attempt to do so, Kim tried her luck as a part-time English tutor. The job sends her to South Korea where she finds not only freedom, but also love and a family secret.

•

FILMED IN SOUTH KOREA: Devon considers herself quite lucky for having landed the top female role in the film. She is paired opposite two well-known Korean actors, Hyun Woo (known for his award-winning role in “The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop”) and Jin Ju Hyung (“Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth”).

Devon entered showbiz as a housemate on “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash.”

She went on to play supporting roles, but always keeping her hopes high that one day, the camera shall be kinder to her. Her moment finally came, and in South Korea, at that.

Around 70 percent of the movie was shot in Seoul and nearby cities. The shoot turned out to be a business-pleasure trip for Devon.

Using a mixed cast of Filipino and Korean staff, the film is directed by Rommel Ricafort under Gitana Film Productions. “You With Me” opens in cinemas nationwide on September 27. The rom-com movie will also be released in other Asian countries soon.

•

INTERNATIONAL FILM COLLAB: Gitana Film Productions was established in 2015 by Maria Teresa Cancio of Goodwill Bookstore. Cancio earlier co-produced the 1975 film “Sa Ibabaw ng Lahat.”

In 2015, she produced an independent film “Higanti” under Gitana Film Productions under the direction of Rommel Ricafort.

“You with Me” is Gitana’s first international film venture, a co-production with Film Line Productions from South Korea. She hopes her film can open a floodgate of more film collaborations between Filipino and Korean producers in the future.

Related

comments