DoJ sets preliminary probe on deaths of Arnaiz, Kulot

By: Jeffrey G. Damicog

The Department of Justice (DoJ) is set to conduct its preliminary investigation on the killings of teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman.

DoJ prosecutors scheduled the start of the preliminary investigation on October 10.



The hearing was set since criminal complaints were filed last September 14 by the parents of Carl and Kulot who were assisted by the Public Attorneys’ Office (PAO).

Named respondents in the double murder charges were taxi driver Tomas Bagcal and POfficers 1 Jeffrey Perez and Ricky Arquilita.

Aside from this, the two policemen were also charged for violating the Anti-Torture Law.

Carl, a 19-year-old University of the Philippines (UP) student, and Kulot, 14, were last seen alive together on August 18 in their neighborhood in Cainta, Rizal.

Caloocan City police claimed Arnaiz died during a shootout last August 18 when he resisted arrest and fired his handgun at chasing cops after robbing Bagcal.

Almost three weeks later, Kulot was found dead in a creek in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija last September 5 with his head wrapped with packing tape and his body bearing almost 30 stab wounds.

