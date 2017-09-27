Eisma eases out Diño at SBMA

By: Genalyn Kabiling

A major leadership change has occurred at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) apparently to settle a reported internal squabble.

President Duterte has appointed SBMA administrator Wilma T. Eisma as concurrent chairperson, effectively easing out Martin Diño from his position in the government-owned and controlled corporation.



Eisma took her oath of office as both SBMA administrator and chairman before Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra in Malacañang on Tuesday morning.

The latest appointment comes shortly after the President’s decision to repeal an Arroyo-era order separating the SBMA positions of the administrator and chairman in a bid to eliminate confusion on the scope of powers and functions.

“Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointed CHAIRPERSON, for a term expiring on 30 June 2022 and ADMINISTRATOR, SUBIC BAY METROPOLITAN AUTHORITY,” the appointment paper of Eisma read.

The appointment paper, signed by the President last Sept. 25 but was released by the Palace only on Tuesday.

In Executive Order No. 42, the President decided to give the positions of SBMA administrator and chairman to a single person, saying EO 34 issued in 2004 created confusion on the scope of authority, powers and duties of the SBMA administrator and chairman.

