FEU, Lyceum out to boost semis bids

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – UST vs San Beda (men’s)

10 a.m. – La Salle vs UP (men’s)

4 p.m. – FEU vs JRU (women’s)

6:30 p.m. – Lyceum vs SSCR (women’s)

Far Eastern University and Lyceum try to boost their respective semifinal chances when they collide with separate foes today in the women’s division of the Premier Volleyball League at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Tams tangle with the Jose Rizal University Lady Bombers at 4 p.m., while the Lady Pirates clash with the San Sebastian Lady Stags at 6:30 p.m.



Both FEU (2-1) and Lyceum (1-2) are facing a must-win situation as they trail second-running Ateneo (3-1) in Group A.

Only two teams from their six-team group will advance in the next phase with National University (4-0) already assured of at least a playoff for a semis berth.

While they are favored, the Lady Tamaraws are not taking their chances against the winless JRU side lightly.

Out to lead FEU are Kyla Atienza and Bernadeth Pons.

Atienza and Pons average 5.45 and 4.55 digs per set.

Pons will have a solid support crew inToni Rose Basas and Celine Domingo.

Without a potent attacker, the Lady Bombers should play as tough as nails on the defensive end to stop their bleeding – they lost their first four matches.

They only had 14 kills and worst, their defense was so weak they failed to an NU attack in 27 attempts in their match against the Lady Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Lyceum hopes its weeklong respite will rejuvenate them after losing to Ateneo, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20, last week.

The Lady Pirates will lean on Rocelyn Hongria and Cherilyn Sindayen while the Lady Stags can count on Alyssa Eroa and Vira Guillema.

