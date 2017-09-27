Judiciary, AFP down UNTV rivals

Games Today

(Pasig City Sports Center)

2 p.m. – PDEA vs NHA

3:30 p.m. – DOJ vs Dept. of Agri.

5 p.m. – PNP vs DOH

Judiciary and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) scored contrasting wins over their respective rivals to jumpstart their title bids in the 6th UNTV Cup held over the weekend at the Pasig City Sports Center.

Chester Tolomia sparked Judiciary’s early onslaught and romped to a 115-76 win over Ombudsman to forge a three-way tie for the early Group B lead in the tournament for the public servants.



Four other players scored in double figures for the Judiciary Magis who tied Malacanang and newcomer Dept. of Agriculture of Sec. Manny Pinol who likewise hurdled their opening game assignments in the tournament offering P4 million to the charity of the winning team.

The AFP Cavaliers, on the other hand, leaned on former Letran star Boyet Bautista to subdue the GSIS Furies, 103-95, in the event organized by UNTV led by its CEO and president Daniel Razon.

Bautista showed flashes of old brilliance and finished with 23 points, rookie Romeo Almerol chipped in 19 points while former Philippine team member Eugene Tan provided backcourt stability as the Cavaliers drew level with reigning champion PNP and Department of Health in Group A.

AFP’s win negated the 37-point explosion of Rene Boy Banzali.

Meantime, PNP and DOH dispute the early lead when they clash today at 5 p.m.while the DA Food Masters also go for their second win when they tangle with the Dept. of Justice at 3:30 p.m. PDEA and NHA meet at 2 p.m.

