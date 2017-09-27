More books on stars, studios, and directors

MORE STAR BIOS – Of course, aside from Gloria Romero, Rosa Rosal, Vilma Santos, and Nora Aunor, there are other stars whose life and times (and loves) ought to be written about. This is in reaction to reader’s who suggest more biographies of stars.



Frequently mentioned are:

Actresses – Charito Solis, Nida Blanca, Anita Linda, Susan Roces, Amalia Fuentes, Lolita Rodriguez, Rita Gomez.

Actors – Pol Salcedo, Roger de la Rosa, Pempe Padilla, Fernando Poe Jr., Joseph Estrada, Bobby Vasquez, Pancho Magalona.

Already written and published are the bios of Dolphy (by Bibeth Orteza), Mona Lisa (by granddaughter, Celine Beatrice Fabie), Rudy Fernandez (by a sister, Marie Fenandez), Carmen Rosales (by a dear friend, the late Manny Fernandez).

STUDIOS – In a previous column, Bro Nes (Cuartero) suggested a book on Regal Films. How about other studios?

It turned out that a book on Premiere Productions is being prepared by Dr. Nic Tiongson.

Nestor Torre and Doy del Mundo were supposed to write books on Sampaguita and LVN, respectively. Whatever happened to those projects?

May as well say that Viva and Star Cinema also merit their very own books.

DIRECTORS – While at it, how about directors?

Lino Brocka has already one, edited by the late Mario A. Hernando. Also Manuel Conde, penned by Dr. Nic Tiongson.

By all means, consider the other National Artists for Cinema like Gerry de Leon, Bert Avellana, Eddie Romero, and Ishmael Bernal.

Hammy Sotto and Jorge Arago were writing books on De Leon and Bernal, respectively. But they died before finishing them.

