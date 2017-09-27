Plane crash victims missing

By: Aaron Recuenco

Search and rescue teams were deployed off the waters of San Agustin town in Romblon to locate the pilot and passengers of a private plane that supposedly crashed in the area before noon on Monday.



According to Chief Insp. Imelda Tolentino, spokesperson of the MIMAROPA (Mindoro Oriental and Occidental, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) regional police, they have already scoured the waters of Barangays Agbayi and Binongaan in San Agustin town but so far, they have yet to find anything.

“No traces of debris from the aircraft have been recovered,” said Tolentino.

The crash was reported to authorities by at least three local residents who testified to witnessing the plane crash at around 9:30 a.m. yesterday.

Their statements confirmed earlier reports from a barangay official who approximated the crash site as some 50 kilometers away from Tablas Airport.

“An investigation is still being conducted to ascertain the type of the aircraft involved in the said mishap and if it is with passengers on board,” Tolentino said.

