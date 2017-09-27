PNP urges Uber, Grab to check all packages

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday urged drivers of TNVS (Transport Network Service Vehicles) such as Grab and Uber to check on all the packages that their clients want them to deliver.

This, amid reports that drug traffickers have been exploiting the TNVS platforms in their illegal activities, without the drivers’ knowledge.



Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal, director of the police’s Highway Patrol Group (HPG), said the best way to prevent drug personalities from using the TNVS is for the drivers themselves to make sure that packages are checked before going out to deliver them.

“They can actually do that just to make sure that what they are delivering are not illegal drugs or any other contraband,” said Escobal.

By implementing the check-first-before-deliver policy, Escobal said the transport of illegal drugs would be stopped.

He added that such policy would also protect the unsuspecting drivers since if the contraband is intercepted by the police, they could be arrested and included in the charge sheet.

Escobal made the statement yesterday during the opening of the training program for Grab drivers as force multipliers of the PNP, particularly the Highway Patrol Group.

Bryan Matthew Cu, head of Grab Philippines, said they have some 54,000 drivers across the country but those who were chosen for training and partnership with the HPG are full-time ones.

“They spend so long hours on the road so this would maximize their being force multipliers for the HPG,” said Cu.

Cu also said they have been receiving reports about criminals using the TNVS platforms for their illegal activities.

“Criminals are wisening up and they also trying to use technology, it is our duty to try and prevent that as much as we can so we always remind our Grab partners to check the packages. They have the right to refuse packages that are being sent if the sender does not allow them to check the packages,” said Cu.

Related

comments