Rookie cop dies in zip line accident

By: Danny Estacio

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna – A rookie policeman died at the hospital after falling off a zip line that snapped and sent him into the Crocodile Lake at Laresio Resort in Barangay Tadlac Monday night.



PO1 Andrew Escober Tamayo, 32, single, of Los Baños Municipal Police Station and resident of Brgy. Bayog, here, was rushed to the Healthserv Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m., according to Superintendent Arvin Avelino, Los Baños police chief.

The accident happened at around 4 p.m., said operation supervisor Nino San Antonio, 39, who said that Tamayo wore a life vest and protective headgear.

According to reports, the zip line snapped 20 meters after the victim started his descent.

Lifeguards took 15 minutes before they rescued the victim and brought him to the ambulance.

