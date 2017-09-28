3 more years for Davao dumpsite

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Yas Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said the operation of the city’s dumpsite will be extended to three more years, even as the local government is now discussing with partners the creation of a large scale solid waste management facility.



The Mayor specifically named the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as among those that has already submitted a proposal concerning the construction of a fully mechanized materials recovery facility here, this, alongside the creation of a waste to energy plant.

Duterte said the facilities will most likely be built near the current dumpsite at New Carmen.

Meanwhile, in a re-orientation ordered by Mayor Inday and conducted by the Office of the Human Resource and Management Office, city officials reminded its garbage collectors to coordinate with barangays on how to better manage the city’s solid waste.

At the reorientation, lawyer Raul Nadela, Mayor Inday’s chief of staff, emphasized the need to remind the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of its main task – to keep the city clean and orderly and to ensure that the city’s solid waste management programs are implemented.

“Let us not forget that our task is to primarily always keep the city clean,” said Nadela.

Related

comments