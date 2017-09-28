4th MVP in the bag for Fajardo

All signs point to June Mar Fajardo accomplishing a feat only two others have done in the PBA’s 42-year history.

After topping the race for the Most Valuable Player at the end of the Governors’ Cup eliminations, Fajardo is most likely to win a record fourth straight MVP plum.



The star center of the San Miguel Beermen compiled 38.4 Statistical Points to lead the chase for the league’s most covered individual honor by a distant margin over teammates Alex Cabagnot and Arwind Santos, GlobalPort’s Terrence Romeo and TNT KaTropa’s Jayson Castro.

Cabagnot is second with 33.5 SPs, followed by Romeo (32.0), Santos (31.5) and Castro (31.15). Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Japeth Aguilar (31.06), San Miguel’s Chris Ross (30.7), GlobalPort’s Stanley Pringle (30.6), Meralco’s Chris Newsome (30.1) and Alaska’s Calvin Abueva (29.9) round out the top 10.

Fajardo, who already made history as first PBA player to win three straight MVP awards, could tie legends Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio for the most all-time – an unreachable mark in this era of basketball.

Nicknamed “The Kraken,” Fajardo may join “El Presidente” and “The Captain” in the exclusive company if he ends winning the Best Player of the Conference honor of the ongoing season-ending tournament. However, a big obstacle stands in his way.

