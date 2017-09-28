Palace: No violations in redacted SALN

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

Malacañang is ready to cooperate with the planned Senate inquiry on the hidden data in the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth of some Cabinet members even as it insisted no violations were made.



“The Executive would cooperate and would attend the investigation on SALNs, if and once called by the Senate,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said.

“We reiterate that there were no violations committed related to the release of SALNs of some Cabinet members,” Abella said.

Abella admitted that the implementation of the freedom of information in the Executive branch is a “learning process” amid the ongoing application of the country’s data privacy law.

Related

comments