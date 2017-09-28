Ro-ro vessel hits rock formation

By JERRY ALCAYDE

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – At least 87 passengers were reportedly injured and four vehicles were damaged when a ro-ro (roll-on-roll-off) vessel accidentally hit a rock formation near the shoreline of Tablas Island, Calatrava, Romblon last Tuesday.



Superintendent Imelda V. Tolentino, chief of the public information office of the MIMAROPA (Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) police, said the injured were immediately brought to a nearby hospital upon disembarking at the port of Romblon.

They were assisted by personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council (MDRMMC), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Red Cross Romblon, Rural Health Unit, and personnel of Romblon Municipal Police Station.

Supt. Tolentino said the accident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. last Sept. 26.

Captain Bernardino C. Canapit, the skipper of the ro-ro, MV Matilde of Montenegro Lines, claimed he failed to notice the rock formation due to heavy rains causing near zero visibility in the area.

There were a total of 251 passengers on board the vessel when the accident happened.

The Philippine Coastguard is now investigating the matter.

