Solano regrets failure to revive Horacio

By JAIMIE ROSE R. ABERIA

John Paul Solano admitted yesterday that as a rescuer, it saddened him that he was not able to revive then “half dead” law student Horacio Castillo III.

“Nalungkot ako kasi ‘yun ‘yung purpose ko kaya ako nagpunta tapos hindi rin siya na-save, kahit sino namang rescuer na ginawa ‘yung best nila tapos walang nangyari,” he said.



Solano also said that it was not the first time he administered first aid because he is a rescuer of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) Oplan Metro Yakal and Army Reserve Command.

Solano, who initially claimed that he found Castillo’s body wrapped in blanket in Tondo, Manila, later cleared that he was not involved in hazing, and was only called by a fraternity brother to seek help because someone collapsed.

The first call he received from the frat brod was at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, asking him to go to the fraternity library, but he was at his duty as part-time medical technologist at San Lazaro Hospital so he said he cannot go.

He received another call at 7:15, saying that someone collapsed.

“Hindi naman nila sinabi kung sino ang nag-collapse pero dun na ako napaisip na parang kailangan ko na talagang pumunta,” he recalled.

Solano said that he arrived at the fraternity library before 8 a.m. and that he administered checking and CPR for about 10 to 15 minutes.

“After kong magbigay ng three cycles, nung chineck ko ulit after ng CPR, walang pulse, sabi ko kailangan na ‘tong dalhin sa ospital,” he said.

Solano, along with other fraternity members, brought Castillo to Chinese General Hospital, where the latter was declared dead on arrival.

He later said that he regret agreeing to be left at the hospital.

Solano, meanwhile, has extended his condolences to the family of Castillo and apologized to them for not serving his purpose.

“Gusto kong mag-apologize for the untimely death of Atio. I would also like to apologize dahil hindi ko na-serve ‘yung purpose ko kaya ako nagpunta dun – para ma-save ‘yung anak nila,” he said in a television interview. “Sana maintindihan din nila na wala ako dun (nung initiation). I just went there to save their son.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DoJ) ordered yesterday the release of Solano but he spent the night at the Manila Police District (MPD) Homicide custodial facility.

His lawyer Atty. Paterno Esmaquel said they have yet to receive a copy of the release order.

“Hindi na kami makabalik sa DoJ. Most likely bukas na kami makabalik doon,” he said. “Okay lang naman sa kanya (Solano) to stay another night. He is well and fairly treated at the Homicide Section.”

Asked for reaction, Solano meanwhile said that the news has yet to sink in to him.

“Wala pa akong nararamdaman sa ngayon. Siguro kapag nakalabas na ako,” he said.

