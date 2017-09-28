The Belles of Papa Jesse

1 SHARES Share Tweet

PERSONAL TOUCH – Gone are the days of such star builders as Mother Lily Monteverde, Boss Vic del Rosario, Seiko’s Robbie Tan, Master Showman Kuya Germs (Moreno), director Lino Brocka, and producer Papa Jesse Ejercito.

These days, TV-movie outfits build up their own stars: ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, Viva Artist Agency, GMA Artist Center.



Highspeed focuses on Papa Jesse who launched and relaunched to stardom Alma Moreno, Lorna Tolentino, Rio Locsin, Elizabeth Oropesa, Emily Loren, Beth Bautista, Daria Ramirez, Chanda Romero, Janet Bordon, and Amy Austria.

Papa Jesse (said with affection) was a hands-on star builder, finding the right projects and directors. He even supervised their publicity and pictorials with the help of his many friends from the press.

It was called Papa Jesse’s personal touch.

•

BELLES – His build-up stars were called The Belles of Papa Jesse. One time, they even mounted a big show at the Araneta Coliseum – billed The Belles are Swinging – dancing, singing, flirting.

Let it be said that most of his Belles turned into very fine actresses…with many awards to their names. That was even if they were initially packaged as sex symbols.

Oropesa and Lorna were grandslam best actresses for “Bulaklak ng Maynila” and “Narito ang Puso Ko,” respectively.

•

FINE FILMS – Aside from building up stars, Papa Jesse Ejercito also produced fine films.

Ishmael Bernal’s “Ligaw na Bulaklak” and “Nunal sa Tubig.”

Marilou Diaz Abaya’s “Brutal,” “Moral,” and “Milagros.”

(The late woman director used to say that she was a “graduate” of “Jack University.” Papa Jesse’s favorite watering hole in Cubao – learning much from him by listening, asking, watching, usually in the company of Bernal.)

Come to think of it, Papa Jesse produced Piolo Pascual’s first starrer opposite Janna Victoria, Mel Chionglo’s “Lagarista.” Many consider (this columnist included) “Lagarista” as Piolo’s finest performance to date.

Must also be mentioned that the six years Papa Jesse co-chaired the Metro Manila Film Festival execom with MMDA Chair Atty. Francis Tolentino, it broke box-office records year after year. They also supported indies and short films and docus by young and student filmmakers.

Related

comments