Bulacan’s most wanted falls

By: Freddie C. Velez

CAMP GENERAL ALEJOS SANTOS, Bulacan – The long arm of the law has finally caught up with Bulacan’s most wanted after he was nabbed by police in Barangay Sta. Ines, Bulakan, Bulacan last Wednesday.



Senior Supt. Romeo M. Caramat Jr., Bulacan police director, identified the arrested suspect as Ebamar Tapanan Camporidondo, 49.

Camporidondo, who is wanted for several rape cases, was arrested by the 3rd Maneuver Platoon of Bulacan Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC) in coordination with the Bulakan Municipal Police Station.

He is now detained at the Bulacan Provincial Jail.

