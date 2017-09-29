Claire, son set up new resto

OPM icon Claire dela Fuente and her son Chef Jigo de Guzman are partners in a newly opened restaurant called The Noodle Studio in Pasig City.



“Our restaurant has just opened. It’s all about Asian comfort food,” said De Guzman, during an interview at the high-end restaurant located at the 2nd floor of Ayala Malls The 30th on Meralco Avenue.

Dela Fuente, who also owns the Claire dela Fuente Grill and Seafood on Macapagal Avenue in Pasay City, recalled how the new restaurant business came to be.

“Ang galing kasi ng palate ng anak ko. Kung magaling ang palate ng nagluluto, ang food n’ya is very tasty.’’

De Guzman finished AB English Literature at the Ateneo de Manila University in 2010. After four years, Dela Fuente said that her son got bored and wanted to go back to school.

“’Mag-master’s na lang kaya ako?’ sabi nya. I told him ‘mamili ka – master’s or culinary?’ So nag enrol sya sa Enderun. Then in Paris, he learned French cuisine at Le Jules Verne located at the second floor of Eiffel Tower for seven months,” Dela Fuente said.

Immortal songs

Dela Fuente is a popular singer behind the immortal songs “Sayang,” “Nakaw Na Pag-Ibig,” and “Minsan Minsan” in the 1980s.

These days, she is still thrilled to hear her songs on the radio every Sunday. “Naririnig ko yan. Proud ako dahil ilang artist ba ang may ganyan? Kokonti lang talaga kami.”

Dela Fuente also said that while her song “Sayang” is very popular, her biggest-selling record is “Minsan Minsan.”

Dela Fuente was discovered by noted composer George Canseco when she joined a singing contest at the age of 15.

“Member ng board of judges si George nun sabi nya gusto mo bang kumanta sa commercial? Ako ang original voice sa Hope cigarettes commercial.”

Sought to give advice to upcoming singers, Dela Fuente said: “Napakahirap kasi ngayon sa showbiz. If you want to succeed sa career, kailangan mo talagang mag-focus.’’

Dela Fuente also revealed that she had a cold war with rival singers Imelda Papin and Eva Eugenio in those days. “May iringan din kami nun. Mga bata pa kami nun syempre iba ang ugali namin. Pero ngayon, wala na ‘yun. Nagkikita pa rin kaming tatlo.”

