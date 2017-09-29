Sulu dad abducted

By: Nonoy E. Lacson

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Authorities are now in hot pursuit of six people believed to be members of a branch of the notorious Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) who kidnapped Jolo, Sulu Councilor Zed Tan late afternoon, Wednesday in Indanan, Sulu.



Joint Task Force Sulu Commander Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said the councilor was on his way home from a biking spree along with 11 companions when accosted by six armed men at the boundary of Barangay Timbangan and Barangay Tagbak in Indanan, Sulu about 6 p.m.

Sobejana said the men, believed to be members of the Ajan-Ajang group, which is affiliated with the ASG, forcibly pushed Tan unto a red Tamaraw vehicle before escaping towards the municipality of Talipao, Sulu.

He declined to confirm a report alleging that Tan is now in the custody of the Tanum group led by the Yadah brothers who are based in the village of Tugas in Patikul, Sulu.

Tan, a cousin of Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan, ll, is a neophyte city councilor.

