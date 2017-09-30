Caloocan cops replaced

By: Kate Louise B. Javier

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Regional Director Oscar Albayalde reminded newly assigned Caloocan cops to observe discipline during the relieve-in-place ceremony at the Northern Police District (NPD) headquarter yesterday.

Around 1,000 policemen from the Regional Public Safety Battalion (RPSB), who replaced the relieved Caloocan cops, attended the ceremony.



“May assumption dito na lahat kayo (policemen from RPSB) matitino. Wala dapat sasabit sa inyo,” Albayalde told the cops.

The NCRPO regional director encouraged the policemen not to tolerate any wrongdoings of their fellow cops, adding that supervision is really important.

“Kapag may ginawang hindi tama ang kasamahan, isumbong na agad. We have to put responsibility especially to the immediate supervisors,” Albayalde explained.

Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo, Caloocan police chief, said the new Caloocan cops will be assigned to different PCPs or at the Caloocan police headquater.

Albayalde also said that all cops must give focus on the mission and vision of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Para dapat tayong basketball team, all policemen should focus in the organization’s mission and vision,” Albayalde added.

Meanwhile, Caloocan cops who will undergo retraining at the Camp Crame also attended the event.

Albayalde explained to them that the whole force of Caloocan police was relieved because the PNP “works as a unit.”

“We work as a unit. Being a police is not a job, it is a form of sacrifice and service,” Albayalde said.

The relieved Caloocan policemen will undergo retraining for at least 30 days before they will be reassigned.

