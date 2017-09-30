Ellen deletes photos with Lloydie on Instagram

ACTRESS Ellen Adarna has deleted all her vacation photos with rumored boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz on Instagram recently. Contrary to earlier reports, Cruz has kept his IG photos with Adarna.

As of yesterday, the latest uploaded image of Adarna on Instagram was a sexy video with her close friend Vito Selma.



Just recently, Cruz posted a kissing photo with Adarna with the caption: “Sobrang baduy neto pero this girl really did something good to my soul. I’ll always be grateful.”

Netizens now believed that Cruz and Adarna are in a relationship these days.

In another post, Cruz uploaded another photo that showed him next to Adarna. The caption read: “Those who judge will never understand and those who understand will never judge. (c)LiveLifeHappy.com.”

Apparently, Cruz was referring to netizens who earlier gave mixed reactions to the viral videos that showed him having fun with Adarna and friends in Cebu City recently.

Cruz has apologized to netizens who found the viral videos offensive.

Instagram fans of Adarna said that they were thrilled at the sweet photos of the two popular celebrities.

In April, Adarna clarified that she and Cruz were just friends.

“We just hang out. Parang sa ‘Home Sweetie Home’ lumalabas kami. That time kakahiwalay ko lang. And he is also single so people would put one on one together but no!” said Adarna, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

Adarna also said that the last person she fell in love with was Presidential son Sebastian “Baste” Duterte. They broke up in December 2016, she said.

Cruz was in relationship with actress Angelica Panganiban for more than three years. But they split in Jan. 2016.

