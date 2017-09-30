Foton gets Gervacio, seeks 3-peat

By Jerome Lagunzad

A familiar figure is set to make her much-awaited return to powerhouse Foton, giving the Tornadoes another potent weapon in their ambitious bid to complete a three-peat in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix that gets going on Oct. 21.



Veteran hitter Dzi Gervacio, a proud member of the original Foton squad, has made her services available in the season-ending tournament that will feature three imports per team, including a libero for the first time in league history.

The former Ateneo standout, more known for her sharp jump serves, is certainly a welcome addition to a loaded Foton side which could miss the services of ace hitter Dindin Santiago-Manabat who’s still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury she sustained during the PSL invitational Conference last March.

“We’re happy that Dzi will be playing again for us. She will be a big boost to our title campaign,” said Foton-Philippines president Rommel Sytin yesterday during a formal meeting with Gervacio and the PSL brass at the Paul Boulangerie et Patisserie restaurant in Taguig City.

The 5-foot-7 Gervacio is expected to team up with towering spikers Jaja Santiago, Maika Ortiz, and promising hitter EJ Laure in leading the Tornadoes’ attack alongside European imports, Serbian Sara Klisura and Montenegrin Dragana Perunicnic. Another Serbian, Katarina Vukomanovic, will serve as Foton’s foreign libero.

Gervacio also took advantage of the opportunity to patch things up with PSL president Ramon “Tats” Suzara after accusing the top volleyball official of meddling in the processing of international transfer certificate (ITC) of imports tapped to see action for PSL’s chief rival, the Premier Volleyball League, last May.

