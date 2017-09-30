NU shoots for Final 4

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

1 p.m. — Arellano vs UP

4 p.m. — St. Benilde vs TIP

6:30 p.m. — NU vs Ateneo

Two coveted Final Four berths is up for grabs as title contenders square off in a pair of crucial matches today in the resumption of the 2017 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference action at The Arena in San Juan City.

Streaking National University tries to complete a five-game sweep of Group A and formally clinch its semis ticket against dangerous Ateneo in an all-important showdown set at 6:30 p.m.



The Lady Bulldogs, who have only given up two sets in the course of their big rampage, won’t leave any stone unturned in their bid to foil the Lady Eagles, who are fighting for dear life despite sharing the second spot with the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws with similar 3-1 marks.

The Lady Eagles could not afford to end up in a two-way tie with the Lady Tamaraws at the close of the preliminary round after dropping a four-set decision in their lone meeting last Sept. 9.

Reigning NCAA titlist Arellano University and University of the Philippines duke it out in a virtual knockout battle for the second and final semifinals spot in Group B.

With the Adamson Lady Falcons already assured of the top seed and the first semis spot, the Lady Chiefs and the Lady Maroons are expected to give it their all in their 1 p.m. encounter that serves as a fitting curtain-raiser to the triple-header.

Momentum should be on the side of UP which is riding the crest of a three-game winning streak. Arellano, meanwhile, hopes to take full advantage of a near two-week rest since scoring a straight-sets victory over eliminated Technological Institute of the Philippines last Sept 18.

The Lady Engineers try to salvage an ounce of pride when they take on fellow winless squad, the St. Benilde Lady Blazers, at 4 p.m.

