Rody says ‘Bamboo Triad’ has teamed up with ASG

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

An international crime syndicate has given the Abu Sayyaf Group a “franchise” to manufacture and sell illegal drugs in the country and make life miserable for Filipinos, President Duterte revealed last Thursday.

The President said the “Bamboo Triad” has taken over local drug operations and joined forces with the Abu Sayyaf and other local gangsters in illegal drug activities.



“They had franchises. They have a franchise given to the Abu Sayyaf in – kasi may armas eh at nakapag-trabaho.

Nakakapagluto, distribute, kasi may armas. Sinasadya nila ‘yan,” the President said during his visit to Eastern Samar last Thursday.

“It’s the gangsters of the Philippines and China combined – they combined together and making the life of the Filipinos miserable,” he added.

The ASG has been previously linked to notorious activities such as beheading of hostages and bombings in some parts of the country. The bandit group led by Isnilon Hapilon is also involved in a raging rebellion in Marawi City alongside the Maute terror group.

Apart from the Bamboo Gang reportedly based in Taiwan, the President earlier identified another crime group, the 14K allegedly based in Hong Kong, for taking control of illegal drug trafficking in the region.

Duterte has also called for closer cooperation between the Philippines and the United States after the country has become a drug transshipment point to America.

Malacañang maintained that the President has “credible international sources” to back allegations that two international drug syndicates are behind the proliferation of illegal substance in the country.

The President, meantime, pledged anew to enforce the country’s laws against those involved in illegal drug trade regardless if they are rich and poor.

He also warned policemen against getting involved in illegal drugs, saying they will be first to be held accountable before the law.

“When I became President, I swore to you and to God that I will enforce the law against all criminals,” he said.

“Wala doon sinabi na, “I, Rodrigo Duterte, will enforce the law and the shabu – laws against shabu, but only those who can afford it or who are rich. The poor, pakawalaan ko,” he added.

