Sprout Solutions advocates free learning for Philippine HR community

Two-year old Filipino tech startup automating human resource (HR) and payroll processes for a wide-range of businesses, Sprout Solutions, is consistently winning the hearts of a growing number of HR practitioners as they continue to initiate and support free learning events around Metro Manila.



Last September 21, Sprout just hosted the fifth session of Innovate, a meetup community launched by the company early this year that is geared towards improving the way HR is done in the country.

“As a company, we are very serious about our mission to impact the life of every Filipino by improving business in the Philippines and we believe that building on the strengths of HR practitioners is a great start for making this dream a reality”, Sprout Solutions CEO, Patrick Gentry, mentioned.

Their most recent Innovate event was graced by no less than Manila’s HR Guru and the Founder of the Philippines HR Group (PhilHRG, Inc.), Darwin Rivers, who shared actionable strategies for minimizing employee attrition rate. Using his 20 years of experience in Human Capital Management for leading global Fortune 500 companies, Darwin presented valuable insights on the topic and facilitated an interactive discussion among the 100+ HR practitioners present at the event.

One of the key points that Darwin highlighted is communication, “Talking to your organization’s employees regularly and making sure that their issues are properly addressed go a long way in terms of making people stay. As HR practitioners, we have to remember that our role concerns human beings.”

Sprout Solutions’ Head of People Operations couldn’t agree more. “One of the main reasons why we want HR people to keep embracing technology is so that we can eliminate administrative work and focus on more important things like nurturing relationships within our respective companies.”

Aside from the monthly Innovate sessions, Sprout also supports various HR learning conferences in the country. Just recently, the tech startup sponsored the PhilHRG’s Q3 Learning Session on Total Rewards Management which was attended by 150 HR practitioners representing over 60 companies from across the Philippines.

