TIP eyes 3rd win vs UB

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today (Olivarez College gym)

12 noon — Olivarez vs BulSU

2 p.m. — TIP vs U of Batangas

Technological Institute of the Philippines and three other struggling teams take center stage today when the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 action resumes at Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.

The Engineers, fresh from an 83-68 win over Lyceum-Batangas last Thursday, aim to complete a sweep of Batangueños when they take on the free-falling University of Batangas Brahmans at 2 p.m.



TIP, currently in a tie with idle Olivarez College from fourth to fifth spots with similar 2-3 cards, is eager to flash the razor sharp form it showed the last time out and keep itself inside the “Magic Four.”

“We were able to get back on track but the bigger challenge now is how are we going to sustain it. Our team has been blowing hot and cold for quite awhile and I hope we can finally show signs of consistency,” said Engineers coach Potit de Vera.

Olivarez College and Bulacan State University clash in the opener at 12 noon, both determined to rediscover their respective winnings ways.

The Sea Lions are smarting from a seven-point loss inflicted by the Diliman College Blue Dragons two days ago while the Gold Gears are raring to stop a three-game losing skid after winning their opening day assignment against the Brahmans.

While reigning league MVP Dominck Fajardo is delivering his usual numbers, the other BulSU vital cogs like Pato Mendoza and Christian Necio are struggling to stay consistent, something that gnaws at Gold Gears coach Antonio Tayao.

“We have to find a way in giving Dominck the ample support that he needs, whether its on the offensive end or on the defensive side. We cannot afford to rely mainly on a single individual,” he said.

De Vera, meanwhile, won’t have such predicament since the likes of Tevita Latu, Joseph Daguro and John Palisoc have given top gun Jorey Napoles the support that he sorely wanted in TIP’s morale-boosting victory over Lyceum-Batangas.

