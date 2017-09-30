Uber, Grab shun package delivery

By: Chito A. Chavez

Transport network vehicle services (TNVS) Uber and Grab will reject bookings if the purpose is to solely deliver packages without the passengers following reports that ride-sharing services are now being used to distribute prohibited drugs to their clients.



The new measure was agreed upon as Uber and Grab met with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to raise the concern.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra said the board will draft an order that would compel the transport network vehicle service partners to undergo drug testing.

Describing the situation as very alarming, PDEA set the meeting with concerned parties as drivers of ride-hailing applications have become unsuspecting channels in the illegal drug trade.

Uber head of communications Catherine Avelino said the ride-sharing company had asked its driver partners to exercise extreme caution and to only accommodate trips with riders.

PDEA issued the advisory after reports showed that suspected drug dealer Jovet Atillano, 32, used the TNVS to ferry illegal drugs meticulously hidden inside packages to his customers.” Atillano was arrested in a buy-bust operation in a condominium unit in Mandaluyong City.

