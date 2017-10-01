Championship Classic

By: Johnny Decena

Five top caliber entries, but only 4 in numbers, will be gunning for the top prize of P300,000 in today’s main event of the P500,000 3rd leg of the Road to the Marcho Breeder’s Championship Classic at the Santa Ana Park.

They are:WTTan’s Subterranean River, NG Cruz Bite My Dust, BC. Abalos, Jr.’s couple entry Lakan/Heiress Of Hope and GR. Raquidan’s Hot And Spicy.



Set to be run at a punishing distance of 1,800 meters or 1 1/8 Miles, the second to fourth placer shall receive P112,500, P62,500 and P25,000 respectively.

May three- entries lamang ang supporting event ng P500,000 Marcho Breeder’s Championship Invitational Race na itakbo rin sa layung 1,800 meters.

Ang mga ito ay sina JA. Lapuz na Exhilirated JAC. Adios Reality at SC. Stockfarms Sakima. Be there before 2:00 PM.

Dahil itatakbo ito sa unang karera.

Nais kong buhain ang salitang ‘watsamara’ o sa malinaw na ‘what is the matter’ tuwing may pambibihirang nagaganap sa karerahan noong ako’y bata pa kasama ni itay.

Kaya watsamara sa 7-Race program na itinakbo kahapon (Friday) sa San Lazaro. Bago itinakbo ang last race tinanong ko ang kaibigang teller kung ang pinakamalaking dibidendo nasa DO at ang sagot ay P17.50

Oh well, nagsipanalo rito ay ang mga outstanding favorites na Boxmeer, La Mallorca, Denham Park, Dream Supreme, Tubbataha Reef, Mandatum at Segundo, Liyamado dikit na Big Nevada or combinations 3-4-6-3-1-6-3.

Races today start at 2 p.m. kaya be there earlier kung nais nyong mapanuod ang 3 horse race ng Marho Breeder’s Championship na itatakbo sa unang karera.

So there… see you guys at Samson’s Billiard OTB at St. Joseph and/or at Obel Dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta.

Good Luck!!!

