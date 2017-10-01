Kylie Padilla slams body shamers

By RUEL J. MENDOZA

MARAMING body shamers ang aktres na si Kylie Padilla, lalo na noong ipinanganak na niya ang baby boy nila ni Aljur Abrenica na si Alas Joaquin.



Gusto lang ipaintindi ni Kylie sa body shamers na hindi madali ang proseso na bumalik sa dati ang katawan, lalo na kung hands-on mom ka sa sanggol na ilang buwan pa lang ang edad.

Heto ang pinost na mensahe ni Kylie sa kanyang Instagram para mabasa ng maraming body shamers:

“I really didn’t want to make this a big deal because honestly it isn’t but I wanted to have my say before I go ‘lose this baby weight and be societies definition of sexy’ again.

“I recently experienced some body shaming on my last post at the gym and I didn’t really get my feelings hurt but I had this thought, people know i just gave birth right? Still, comments kept coming in about how fat I was.

“And guess what yes, I am fat. I am overweight. Whatever these things people tell me that is supposed to make me feel guilty or bad. Fine, but the thing is I have never felt so confident, so happy and so in love with my body. Stretch marks and all.

“Before having a baby I had a body that was hungry, a body I treated so badly that I got used to being depressed only because I was starving. A body I was disappointed with, no matter how thin and tired I was I still was not happy because I let society tell me my body was not ‘perfect.’

“So even after carrying a baby for 9 months and giving birth to a new life I still fall under ‘fat’ or ‘curvy’ or whatever label people want to give me then so be it. I’m happy to be there. No label or opinion is going to stop me from being proud of myself that first I am now a mother and two, that finally I can choose to be happy no matter how imperfect people or culture says I am. Something that I could never do before.

“And I have more priorities to prioritize lol. First and foremost a baby that needs his constant supply of milk and a body that needs to recover heal and be nourished, with food and exercise. And oh a man that actually enjoys this curvy body. I seem to like it too, I feel so womanly and cushiony hahha lol kulang pa nga eh feeling ko mas masaya baby ko kung kung mas malaki pa ako.

“Anyway so there. P.S. There is no sin in being confident no matter what size, shape, color even race you are. Don’t let people shame you. Ok I have said my piece so peace bye!”

