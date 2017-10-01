Rains today

By: Ellalyn B. de Vera

One of two low-pressure areas being monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration is expected to bring rains over Southern Luzon, Bicol, and the Visayas today as the weather disturbance moved across the Visayas yesterday.



Before noon yesterday, the said LPA was embedded along the intertropical convergence zone, which is a breeding ground for potential cyclone.

The LPA was spotted 50 kilometers south of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

