’10 greatest films’

3 SHARES Share Tweet

CRITERIA – Since the early ‘50s, the magazine Sight and Sound, a publication of the London-based British Film Institute, comes up every 10 years with “10 greatest films of all time.”

Film experts (more than 2,000) who select the “ greatest films” use this criteria:



1. Importance to film history 2. aesthetic pinnacle of achievement 3. personal impact.

•

‘GREATEST’ – Here are the “10 greatest films” – according to preference:

Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” (1958)

Orson Welles’ “ Citizen Kane ( 1941)

Yasujiro Ozu’s “ Tokyo Story” ( 1953)

Jean Renoir’s “ The Rules of the Game” (1939)

F.W. Murnau’s “ Sunrise: A Song for Two Humans (1927)

Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968)

For one reason or the other, No.7 is blank in the release Highspeed got. Will try to get the title.

Dziga Vertov’s “ The Man with a Camera” ( 1925)

Carl Theodore’s “ The Passion of Joan of Arc” ( 1958)

Federico Fellini’s “ 8 ½” (1963)

(The American Film Institute has its 100 greatest films, released every now and then…with few changes. “Citizen Kane” is always No.1 and “Vertigo” on the list of Top 10.)

How about the greatest Filipino films? One of these days, Yes! Magazine will come up with one such list. This columnist urged editor-in-chief Jo-Ann Q. Maglipon to do it, saying Yes! has the capacity to do so.

Related

comments