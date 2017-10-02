6 men crowned in Misters of Filipinas pageant

Six gorgeous men will represent the Philippines in prestigious pageants abroad after they were crowned as Misters of Filipinas 2017 during a three-hour contest that highlighted masculinity and responsibility held at One Esplanade in Pasay City last Saturday night.



The winners are Raven Renz Lansangan, Misters of Filipinas 2017 – International: Clint Karklins Peralta, Misters of Filipinas 2017 – Man of the World: Yves Campos, Misters of Filipinas 2017 – Supranational; Rubi Kinst, Misters of Filipinas 2017 – Man of the Year; Carlo Pasion, Misters of Filipinas 2017 – Ocean; and Ion Perez, Misters of Filipinas 2017 – Universe Tourism.

Organized by Prime Events Productions Philippines Foundation Inc. led by Carlo Morris Galang, the winners of the pageant will represent the country in competitions abroad namely Man of the World, Mister International, Mister Supranational, Mr. Universe Tourism, Man of the Year and Mister Ocean.

First runner-up honors went to Jonathan Maniquis while John Joseph Hipolito, second runner-up.

Winners of special awards were Ion Perez, Best In Swimwear, Mr. Elevacione, and Mr. Critical Beauty Award; Clint Peralta, Mr. Photogenic, People’s Choice Award, and Best In Formal Wear; Carlo Pasion, Mr. Anytime Fitness, Missossology Choice Award, and Mr. Talent; Raven Lansangan, Best in Ethnic Costume, and Mr. Skin Philosophie; Yves Campos, Mr, Coco Line; Jonathan Maniquis, Mr. Congeniality; Andrei Aroda, Mr. Trendsetter; Rubi Kinst, Mr. Personality; and Van Ramos, Mr. David Salon and Gold Leaf Productions Choice.

“It was a long search. But I am confident that we have a good batch this year. It has been an amazing five years so far,” said Galang after a nationwide search for the male contest. Twenty-four contestants competed in this year’s contest.

Other candidates in the Top 15 were Vann Ramos, Chris Capistrano, Neil Erwin Regis, Andrei Acorda, Bap Nograles Petel, John Marben Segui and Ryan Guiao Hernandez.

The criteria for judging were physique, 35 percent; looks, 35 percent; and wit, 30 percent.

Honor & victory

Perez, a print model, has an inspiring life story that led him to the pageant.

“My victory is for my family who really supported me in this journey,” said Perez after the contest.

Perez, 26, paid tribute to his late father – a former passenger jeep driver – and his mother who sells native delicacies so that she could raise his 14 brothers and sisters.

“I am the 12th among the children. I always remember what my father have taught me – stay humble and be respectful,” he said.

“When my father passed away, my elder brothers and sisters helped my mother sell delicacies. Despite the odds, we were taught to be God-fearing. That’s why I really want to give this honor to my parents,” said Perez, who is one of this year’s Cosmo Bachelors.

Perez also said that he is a fitness enthusiast who keeps his body fit through exercise and eating healthy food.

“I hope to encourage young men to compete in Misters of Filipinas and be a role model to them so that they will be confident and responsible as well,” added Perez, who stands 5’10.

The Misters of Filipinas has already produced two international titleholders – P02 Neil Perez who won 2014 Mr. International in South Korea and Karan Singhdole for Man of the Year in 2016. (Robert R. Requintina)

