All the glitz and glamour of Star Magic Ball 2017

Kathryn Bernardo was named Brightest Star of the Night while Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach won Best Dressed at the annual Star Magic Ball, a glitzy party attended by the stars of ABS CBN.



Aside from Wurtzbach, Kisses Delavin and Marco Gallo also took home the Best Dressed Award during ceremonies held at the Makati Shangri-rila Hotel in Makati City last Saturday night.

Other awardees were Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano; and Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano who won the Couple of the Night award.

Julia Barretto, who came with her onscreen partner Joshua Garcia, was named Belle of the Night.

Not everyone who went to the party came with partners.

Those who went solo to the Ball were Sue Ramirez, Marion Aunor, Jericho Rosales, Maja Salvador, Wurtzbach, Matteo Guidicelli, and Maricar Reyes-Poon.

Piolo Pascual earlier said that he wanted to attend the party with rumored girlfriend Shaina Magdayao but he went to the event alone.

Controversial star John Lloyd Cruz who wore dark glasses came early and skipped the red carpet.

Cruz has trended on social media the past days after his vacation video with actress Ellen Adarna went viral.

Now on its 25th year, the Star Magic Ball was hosted by Martin Nievera.

Other stars who flocked to the party were Claudine Barretto, Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo, Xian Lim, KZ Tandingan, Jolina Magdangal, Yeng Constantino, Denise Laurel, Star Magic founder Johnny Manahan, Vina Morales, Star Creatives Chief Operating Officer Malou Santos of Star Cinema.

The annual gala is a tradition which the Kapamilya network started in 2007. While the party is off-limits to the press, the event has become the grandest showbiz event for years.

Last Saturday’s Star Magic Ball appeared to be smooth as no untoward incident happened during the highly-anticipated gala night.

Kathryn Bernardo was named Brightest star of the Night during the Star Magic Ball 2017 at the Makati Shangri la, Sept. 30, 2017. She arrived with her date for the night and co-star Daniel Padilla. MBPHOTO.CAMILLE ANTE Ball newcomers Kisses Delavin and Marco Gallo won Best Dressed during the Star Magic Ball 2017 at the Makati Shangri la, Sept. 30, 2017. MBPHOTO.CAMILLE ANTE

