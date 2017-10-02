Beards are fastest growing hair

By: Kim Atienza

Do you know the importance of the exoskeleton on shelled insects like snails?

It serves as their protection, house and container for all their important organs. It self-repairs as well unless it is crushed. Then it might kill the snail.



•

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): The Philippines is home to some of the world’s most exotic birds.

One of the most endangered species is the exotic Kalangay or the Philippine cockatoo (Cacatuahaematuropygia), which belongs to Psittacidae or the family of parrots.

Some cockatoos can live up to 50 years. They are known for mimicking human voices. Most of them measure 33 centimeters in length and weigh 0.29 kilogram.

•

Calamian Deer – Calamian Islands, north of Palawan province, keep a species of deer that cannot be found elsewhere.

Scientists refer to the hog deer in the islands as Calamian deer in order to distinguish them from other hog deer in the world.

An ordinary Calamian deer measures 105 to 115 centimeters in length and 60 to 65 centimeters high at the shoulder and weighs about 36 to 50 kilograms. It is said to have longer and darker legs, compared with other hog deer.

•

Walnuts are widely considered to be the healthiest nut on the planet. Rich in antioxidants and healthy omega 3 fatty acids.

•

According to German researchers, the risk of heart attack is higher on Monday than any other day of the week.

•

Beards are the fastest growing hairs on the human body. If the average man never trimmed his beard, it would grow to nearly 30 feet long in his lifetime.

•

Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.

Ating tuklasin ang mga bagay-bagay na di niyo pa alam. Walang ’di susuungin, lahat aalamin. Ito po si Kuya Kim, Matanglawin, only here in Tempo.

