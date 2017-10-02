Duterte dares CJ, Ombudsman to resign with him

1 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte has challenged Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales and Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno to resign with him as he deemed that the three of them are only making things worse for the country.



Duterte lashed out at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines after its president, Abdiel Dan Elijah Fajardo, told him not be onion-skinned and respect the independence of the Ombudsman.

Coincidentally, Duterte unleashed his latest tirades during the installation of new IBP officers and induction of its new members in Davao City Saturday.

According to the President, Morales and Sereno should cease from conditioning the mind of the public by criticizing him over the deaths brought by his drug war.

“’Wag na tayong magbolahan ‘yang mga pa-ek-ek ninyo sa publiko. I said I am ready to lose the presidency – my honor, my life, and the presidency,” an enraged Duterte said.

“I now challenge Carpio to resign with me at itong si Supreme Court Chief Justice. Sige nga!” he added.

Duterte dared Morales and Sereno to go with him to Congress where they would sign their letters of resignation.

“I challenge the two. We will go to Congress in a simple ceremony. We sign the letter of resignation. Sige nga. Then let us open all the books, pati inyo,” Duterte said.

“Kung magsalita kayo ng. Hoy, hindi ako mamatay pag hindi ako Presidente. I said, I challenge you to resign – kami man nagpapagulo. Ngpapagamit yang dalawa e. Eh di, mag-resign tayo,” he added.

The Ombudsman is investigating Duterte for his alleged hidden wealth that has reportedly reached more than

R1 billion over the years.

Duterte denied that he has unexplained wealth, saying his wealth would not go beyond R40 million and that the bulk of the amount is from his inheritance.

“Let me give you this covenant tonight. And I will repeat it: If there is a R200 million in the banks, you will receive my resignation immediately. Sigurado ‘yan,” he said.

Duterte critic Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV alleged that the Chief Executive has ill-gotten wealth during the presidential elections last year. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

Related

comments