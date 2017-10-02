FEU guns for lone PVL semis berth

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – FEU vs San Beda (m)

10 a.m. – NU vs CSB (m)

4 p.m. – Lyceum vs FEU (w)

6:30 p.m. – SBC vs Adamson (w)

Far Eastern University guns for the remaining semifinal berth when it goes up against lowly Lyceum today in the women’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Lady Tams aim for their fourth win in five outings in their 4 p.m. confrontation with the Lady Pirates to secure the No. 2 seeding in Group A of the two-bracket eliminations.

Defending champion National University booked the other semis ticket in Group A after outplaying fancied Ateneo, 25-21, 13-25, 25-19, 25-22, last Saturday in a rematch of last year’s finalists.

The Lady Bulldogs swept the five-game elims for the No. 1 spot in their group while putting the Lady Eagles on the brink of elimination with their 3-2 card at third place.

It would be an all-important game for FEU as a loss would send it into a playoff duel for the semis ticket with the dangerous Ateneo. Although the Lady Tams still got a shot even if it loses, they wouldn’t want to take their chances against an experienced team like Ateneo.

Toni Rose Basas is expected to lead FEU’s offense anew after scoring 15 points in their 28-26, 25-14, 25-15 win over Jose Rizal University last Friday, while help will also come from Jerrili Malabanan, Jeanette Villareal and Heather Guino-o.

Meanwhile, Lyceum wants nothing but end its campaign on a high note after falling near the bottom with a 1-3 record.

Still reeling from a 25-15, 24-26, 25-16, 25-23 defeat at the hands of San Sebastian Lady Stags three days back, the Lady Pirates are aching to keep their heads high.

To do that, Lyceum must become more aggressive at the service area and add more power at the attack line with Cherilyn Sindayen, Rocelyn Hongria and Bien Juanillo leading the charge.

In the other pairing, early semifinalist Adamson aims for a sweep of Group B when it meets eliminated San Beda at 6:30 p.m.

Toting a 4-0 record, the Lady Falcons will miss the services of top player Jema Galanza, who will be out of the conference after a gruesome right ankle injury from a bad landing in their straight-set win over College of St. Benilde last week. (Kristel Satumbaga)

