Palace expects relentless PNP campaign vs misfits

Malacañang is counting on the Philippine National Police leadership to be relentless in weeding out scalawags and instilling discipline among its ranks.



Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said they expect the PNP to enhance the performance of policemen in the wake of the overhaul of the Caloocan City police station.

“The official relief of the Caloocan City police station personnel over the weekend and their retraining, which will start tomorrow, demonstrate the firm commitment of the Philippine National Police to continuously cleanse its ranks of misfits and scalawags and maintain the integrity of the organization,” Abella said.

“The PNP leadership’s effort to instill discipline and promote character-building while enhancing the performance of personnel and units would be relentless,” he added.

Abella urged the public to support the lawmen as they enforce the law and carry out their operations within legal processes.

More than 1,000 Caloocan policemen have been relieved from their posts and would be transferred to a camp in Taguig City for retraining. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

