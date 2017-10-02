Who is Huawei?

By EDGARD HILARIO

The Manila Bulletin was given a rare opportunity to see first-hand why Huawei is a fast rising global brand. Starting from their humble roots of building phone switches in 1987, the year the company was founded; Huawei is now the largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer in the world.



Besides household smartphone names such as the P10 and Mate 9, Huawei is known for network development. One of their latest projects is the development of 5G, which will see to improved communications to various devices. More recently, Huawei combines the Internet-of-Things, cloud computing, and big data, to create a one network, one platform application.

At the heart of Huawei’s headquarters in China, the Huawei Consumer Business Group provided insights on their upcoming plans to intensify the Huawei brand name within the consumer technology sector.

At a recent Huawei Media Familiarization Trip in Shenzhen and Beijin, tech editors and writers were shown the latest technological innovations by Huawei as well as how it works, learns, and lives. Leaders from the Huawei Consumer Business Group provided comprehensive insights on their upcoming plans.

Cultural and laboratory tours of Huawei’s cutting-edge innovations were the highlights in both visits to Huawei’s Beijing and Shenzhen offices. The Philippines and Singapore media teams were also given the rare and first hands-on experience to interact with the latest from Huawei’s devices and other technological advancements.

At Huawei’s HQ in Shenzhen, the company fully embraces the improvement of connections, data and services and, for internet users, more productive hours spent online and on smart devices.

Shenzhen’s high-tech ecosystem as an established tech hub in Asia pushes forward alongside Huawei’s research and development effort.

The cash;ess transaction setup latched on effective adaptability with industries and consumers is visible in Huawei’s developed system.

Huawei makes a very welcome presence inside Beijing Environmental Technology Park, Beijing, China. This centralized data storage and telecom hub is for all research and development facilities for Huawei Technology as the leading global ICT solutions producer.

Like in Shenzhen, this is where Huawei “make it possible.”

